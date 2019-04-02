Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin’s promise to inquire Jaya’s death is for political gains: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Palaniswami on Monday who was campaigning in Tiruchy, accused the state opposition of being responsible for the death of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign in Tiruchy

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his campaign in Tiruchy | Express

By Express News Service

 TIRUCHY : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused the DMK of being responsible for the death of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. Campaigning in Tiruchy, Palaniswami said DMK chief MK Stalin’s repeated assurances of ordering an inquiry into her death was aimed at garnering votes. “The DMK filed several false cases in the court against the former chief minister, which caused her severe stress and made her fall seriously ill. That being the actual reason for the death of our Amma, Stalin is speaking about ordering an inquiry into her death for political gains.”

Also, he responded to Stalin likening him to an earthworm and said, “Hailing from a family of farmers, I know the value of an earth worm and how much farmers like them. I am happy to be an  earthworm  and help farmers. But Stalin is like a pest which destroys the crop, such pests must be wiped out through election process.” 

Palaniswami arrived in Tiruchy from Gandharvakottai around 11 am and began campaigning at Thuvakudi for ally DMDK’s candidate Dr V Elangovan. He addressed people in at Thuvakudi, Gandhi Market, Somarasampettai, Jeeyapuram before concluding the campaign at the Rajagopuram in Srirangam. In Srirangam, he reiterated that the State government was following in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa in rolling out welfare schemes for the underprivileged and development projects.

He sounded confident that the expansion of the Tiruchy airport would promote industrial development.Listing out the projects for Tiruchy, he said a new barrage had been sanctioned at Mukkombu at a cost of `380 crore. Also, he assured that the new integrated bus terminus, which he announced during the MGR centenary celebrations, would be built.

