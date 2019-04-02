Stalin’s promise to inquire Jaya’s death is for political gains: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused the DMK of being responsible for the death of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. Campaigning in Tiruchy, Palaniswami said DMK chief MK Stalin’s repeated assurances of ordering an inquiry into her death was aimed at garnering votes. “The DMK filed several false cases in the court against the former chief minister, which caused her severe stress and made her fall seriously ill. That being the actual reason for the death of our Amma, Stalin is speaking about ordering an inquiry into her death for political gains.”

Also, he responded to Stalin likening him to an earthworm and said, “Hailing from a family of farmers, I know the value of an earth worm and how much farmers like them. I am happy to be an earthworm and help farmers. But Stalin is like a pest which destroys the crop, such pests must be wiped out through election process.”

Palaniswami arrived in Tiruchy from Gandharvakottai around 11 am and began campaigning at Thuvakudi for ally DMDK’s candidate Dr V Elangovan. He addressed people in at Thuvakudi, Gandhi Market, Somarasampettai, Jeeyapuram before concluding the campaign at the Rajagopuram in Srirangam. In Srirangam, he reiterated that the State government was following in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa in rolling out welfare schemes for the underprivileged and development projects.

He sounded confident that the expansion of the Tiruchy airport would promote industrial development.Listing out the projects for Tiruchy, he said a new barrage had been sanctioned at Mukkombu at a cost of `380 crore. Also, he assured that the new integrated bus terminus, which he announced during the MGR centenary celebrations, would be built.