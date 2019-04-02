Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore cash seizure: Action will depend on gravity of situation, says TN Chief Electoral Officer

Apart from  Rs 78.12 crore, 328 kg of gold, 409 kg of silver and some other materials worth Rs 93.36 crore had been seized.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. (Photo| Twitter/ TN Elections CEO)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said the Election Commission of India would act, based on the ‘gravity’ of the situation in the Vellore parliamentary constituency where huge amounts of unaccounted money were seized earlier in the day. Asked whether the ECI would countermand the elections in Vellore constituency following the seizure of huge cash, Sahoo said, “The Commission will take into account many aspects before taking such a decision.

It is premature to talk about countermanding elections. We have to get a report from the District Election Officer as well as from the I-T department involved in the searches.”  Sahoo also said that till Sunday, the total seizure of unaccounted money stood at Rs 78.12 crore.

Besides, 328 kg of gold, 409 kg of silver and some other materials worth Rs 93.36 crore had been seized.  Responding to a question, the CEO said that so far, 80 FIRs had been filed against political functionaries on complaints of model code violations across the State.

Candidate moves Madras​ HC

Alleging that the raids conducted by I-T department at his premises are politically motivated and timed to prevent him from carrying on his campaign, Kathir Anand, son of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan and party candidate for Vellore, moved the Madras High Court on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyabrata Sahoo Durai Murugan Vellore raid Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Tamil Nadu Income Tax raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp