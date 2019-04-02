Vellore cash seizure: Action will depend on gravity of situation, says TN Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said the Election Commission of India would act, based on the ‘gravity’ of the situation in the Vellore parliamentary constituency where huge amounts of unaccounted money were seized earlier in the day. Asked whether the ECI would countermand the elections in Vellore constituency following the seizure of huge cash, Sahoo said, “The Commission will take into account many aspects before taking such a decision.

It is premature to talk about countermanding elections. We have to get a report from the District Election Officer as well as from the I-T department involved in the searches.” Sahoo also said that till Sunday, the total seizure of unaccounted money stood at Rs 78.12 crore.

Besides, 328 kg of gold, 409 kg of silver and some other materials worth Rs 93.36 crore had been seized. Responding to a question, the CEO said that so far, 80 FIRs had been filed against political functionaries on complaints of model code violations across the State.

Candidate moves Madras​ HC

Alleging that the raids conducted by I-T department at his premises are politically motivated and timed to prevent him from carrying on his campaign, Kathir Anand, son of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan and party candidate for Vellore, moved the Madras High Court on Monday.