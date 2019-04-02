Home States Tamil Nadu

Will punish those behind Jayalalithaa’s death: MK Stalin

The DMK president said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was destroying autonomous institutions such as RBI, CBI, IT, ED, ECI, etc.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president, M K Stalin

M K Stalin. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS_

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that whoever were behind the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would be punished. Speaking at a public meeting in Sholinganallur as part of his campaign, he said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was destroying autonomous institutions such as RBI, CBI, IT, ED, ECI, etc. While PM Modi is acting as a dictator, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has been performing nothing, he said.

Referring to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Stalin said it was Deputy CM O Panneerselvam who raised doubts about her death. “The DMK will initiate a proper inquiry and those responsible will be sent to prison,” he said. The DMK president also expressed his thanks to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for proposing the Rs 72,000 cash transfer scheme.

TAGS
MK Stalin Jayalalithaa death probe India elections Edappadi K Palaniswami General Elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

