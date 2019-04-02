Home States Tamil Nadu

Won’t transfer Ariyalur rape & murder case: Madras HC

An offence under Sec. 376(D) has been clearly made out against the accused.

Published: 02nd April 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Refusing to transfer the probe into gang-rape and murder of a teenage girl, the Madras High Court has directed the lower court in Ariyalur to complete the trial within six months.Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the direction while disposing of a criminal original petition from the mother of the girl praying for a direction to transfer the case to some other agency last week.

After going through the counter filed by the DSP, Jeyamkondan, the judge noted that the commission of gang-rape was confirmed by the confession of the accused and the statement of witnesses.

An offence under Sec. 376(D) has been clearly made out against the accused. Even then, the DSP has failed to add the offence in the final report and has averred in the counter that the same will be added in the charge-sheet. Hence, the judge directed the DSP to include the section while laying the charge-sheet. At this stage, transfer of investigation would not serve any purpose, the judge pointed out. 

