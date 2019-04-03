AIADMK lodges complaints against DMK and AMMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as campaign has been rising to a pitch for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections to the 18 constituencies, AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel on Tuesday lodged six complaints with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, of which five were against the DMK and one was against AMMK.

In one of the petitions, the AIADMK said, “Most of the currency notes seized in Vellore were fresh and so, with their serial numbers, it could be ascertained from which bank the money had been drawn. The CEO should forward the complaint to the DGP to further investigate this matter and take action against those involved in this.”

AIADMK spokesperson alleged that the DMK was using vehicles labelled as 108 ambulance to distribute money to the voters. These vehicles should be seized and action taken against those concerned, he said in another petition.

The ruling party also charged that gift articles and money had been stored in the marriage hall behind the DMK headquarters, from where they were being taken out in vehicles for distribution to voters. The petition containing this allegation urged the CEO to look into the issue and take action.

“DMK president M K Stalin has been addressing campaign meetings under scorching sun. Besides, people are being brought to the campaign spot, using vehicles.” These are violations of model code, one of the petitions said, pleading with the CEO to legal action against these public meetings.

Alleging that media vehicles of Sun TV, owned by Maran brothers, were being used for distribution of money to voters in Central Chennai where Dayanidhi Maran is contesting as DMK candidate, said yet another petition, demanding legal action by Election Commission.

In the petition against AMMK, Murugavel alleged that AMMK functionaries were distributing gift articles kept in the ‘Gift Pack’ symbol allotted to that party. To prevent this, the CEO should direct the AMMK to use the portrait of the symbol instead of using the gift pack itself during campaign.