DMK has double standard on Sterlite issue: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The Chief Minister was campaignng for Thoothukudi BJP candidate Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Vilathikulam Assembly constituency AIADMK candidate P Chinnapan.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:04 AM

BJP national president Amit Shah with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election rally in Thoothukkudi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Accusing DMK of applying double standards on Sterlite issue, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that it was the same party that allotted 240 acres of land in Thoothukudi for the expansion of the copper smelter unit and demanded for its closure later.   

As the DMK is projecting the Sterlite issue as a major topic in their campaigns in Thoothukudi, Palaniswami said, “It was MK Stalin who doled out 240 acres for Sterlite’s expansion when he was the Industries minister in 2009.

The DMK government had failed to close down the copper smelter in 2010 when the court directed to do so. Now, they are applying double standards on the issue. Had they closed down the unit following court order in 2010, people would not have suffered,” said Palaniswami.

Thoothukudi BJP candidate Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vilathikulam Assembly constituency AIADMK candidate P Chinnapan, Tenkasi parliamentary constituency candidate Dr Krishnasamy and alliance party leaders were present.

Addressing the gathering, Palaniswami said, “Our alliance had won all the 39 seats in the State  during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. We should sweep the polls this time as well, in order to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.” “We are facing the by-elections because of the ‘traitors’ and we must teach them a lesson by defeating them,” he added. Terming the AIADMK led government as ‘Amma government’, Palaniswami said that he was implementing the schemes devised by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

