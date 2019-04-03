Home States Tamil Nadu

Expert panel to probe decapitation incident at Kancheepuram Primary Health Centre

Forensic officials in the Chengalpet Government Medical College Hospital completed postmortem on the baby and submitted the report to the police last week.

Published: 03rd April 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a preliminary inquiry, the State Health department has constituted an expert committee to investigate the incident in which a stillborn baby’s head got separated from body at an Additional Primary Health Centre in Kancheepuram district recently.

Forensic officials in the Chengalpet Government Medical College Hospital completed postmortem on the baby and submitted the report to the police last week. However,  Health department officials claimed they were yet to receive the report. The department, however,  has subsequently constituted the expert committee to investigate the incident in detail.

Speaking to Express, an official said, “We have constituted an expert committee to investigate the case in detail. Even if it was ‘stillborn,’ we should investigate in detail and analyse the causes, just to avoid such mistakes in future,” the official said.

However, the officials denied disclosing details of the postmortem report.It may be noted that immediately after the baby was decapitated, the Health department sent a team to Chengalpet to look into the incident. The team said that it looked like a ‘stillborn’ baby almost decayed in womb that resulted in decapitation. A staff nurse at the Additional Primary Health Centre in Koovathur allegedly separated the head of the stillborn baby while attending to T Bommi, a 20-year-old pregnant woman from a village near Cuddalore in Kancheepuram district.

Following the incident, the State Health department had ordered all doctors to be present at Primary Health Centres during deliveries. Though doctors would be on duty at Additional Primary Health Centres from 9 am to 4 pm, the department had instructed them to be present at these centres on call duty during deliveries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kancheepuram Primary Health Centre Kancheepuram baby decapitation Chengalpet Government Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp