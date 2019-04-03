Flying squad seizes 29,000 booklets on poll prediction in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: An election flying squad on Tuesday seized as many as 29,000 copies of a booklet on astrological prediction about the election. According to sources, the flying squad was involved in vehicle check up at Thanjavur by-pass road near Vilar road junction on the early hours of Tuesday. When they intercepted a mini lorry the found bundles of a 24-page booklet titled ‘Adutha Aatchi’ with a sub-title of astrological prediction. It was mentioned the booklet was authored by one V Rasirajan.

The booklet contained the horoscopes of not only the political leaders but also political parties like the DMK, the AIADMK, the AMMK and the Makkal Needhi Maiam and predictions. The driver of the mini lorry told the officials the books are being transported to Nanjikkottai in Thanjavur.