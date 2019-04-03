Home States Tamil Nadu

GST fetches Tamil Nadu Rs 36,330 crore

The state has been experience 8 to 10 per cent growth in GST revenue.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has earned a revenue of Rs 36,330 crore by way of Goods and Service Tax during the financial year 2018/19, according to data available with Express.This comes as the State has been experiencing around 8 per cent to 10 per cent growth in GST revenue. This includes the State’s share in Central GST, its GST as well as its Inter-state supply of Goods and Services Tax (GST) share.

According to figures available with Express, the State revenue from the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) was Rs 9,963 crore, from the IGST, it was Rs 11,836 crore and from State Goods and Service Tax (SGST), it was Rs 13,197 crore.

As the GST is a consumption-based tax, the State in which the consumption of goods and supply happen would be eligible for the indirect tax revenue. Hence, after the GST came into effect, some States that are net exporters of goods or services are expected to experience a decrease in indirect tax revenue. The GST compensation cess was declared by the Centre to compensate the States for the loss in tax revenue. As per the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to State) Act, 2017, the cess would be levied for five years from GST implementation. This financial year, the State received a cess of Rs 1,335 crore. This comes as the GST collection touched Rs 11.77 lakh crore across the nation in the fiscal year 2018-19 exceeding the revised budget estimates with record realisation of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March alone.

The Centre’s revenue share in the State GST is Rs 34,085 crore. This includes Rs 7,255 crore as Central Goods and Service Tax, Rs 10,691 crore as IGST and Rs 10,3015 as SGST. The indirect tax revenue for the Centre was Rs 5,833 crore.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu GST GST Tamil Nadu GST revenue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp