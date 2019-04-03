GST fetches Tamil Nadu Rs 36,330 crore

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has earned a revenue of Rs 36,330 crore by way of Goods and Service Tax during the financial year 2018/19, according to data available with Express.This comes as the State has been experiencing around 8 per cent to 10 per cent growth in GST revenue. This includes the State’s share in Central GST, its GST as well as its Inter-state supply of Goods and Services Tax (GST) share.

According to figures available with Express, the State revenue from the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) was Rs 9,963 crore, from the IGST, it was Rs 11,836 crore and from State Goods and Service Tax (SGST), it was Rs 13,197 crore.

As the GST is a consumption-based tax, the State in which the consumption of goods and supply happen would be eligible for the indirect tax revenue. Hence, after the GST came into effect, some States that are net exporters of goods or services are expected to experience a decrease in indirect tax revenue. The GST compensation cess was declared by the Centre to compensate the States for the loss in tax revenue. As per the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to State) Act, 2017, the cess would be levied for five years from GST implementation. This financial year, the State received a cess of Rs 1,335 crore. This comes as the GST collection touched Rs 11.77 lakh crore across the nation in the fiscal year 2018-19 exceeding the revised budget estimates with record realisation of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March alone.

The Centre’s revenue share in the State GST is Rs 34,085 crore. This includes Rs 7,255 crore as Central Goods and Service Tax, Rs 10,691 crore as IGST and Rs 10,3015 as SGST. The indirect tax revenue for the Centre was Rs 5,833 crore.