Middle school roof collapses in Kancheepuram,no casualty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A portion of the roof in a government middle school at Kaavaan Thandalam, near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, collapsed on Monday noon. No one was injured as the children had stepped out for lunch, police said. Following the incident, the school management declared holiday.

“When the children were having lunch, a portion of the roof caved in and the tiles fell inside the room. Soon the management informed the educational officer and the district administration about the accident,” a police officer said.