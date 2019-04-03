Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 36 per cent government service doctors secure PG medical seats in Tamil Nadu

On Tuesday, 422 seats were allotted with 145 seats  of them being given to service doctors and 277 to private doctors.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private doctors secured 64 per cent and government service doctors 36 per cent of seats so far during the counselling for PG medical admissions held at Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate.

The reduction in government doctors securing PG seats is mainly attributed to Medical Council of India scrapping 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors, that was being provided by the State Government, and made to provide only incentive marks for doctors working in remote, rural and difficult areas under MCI’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000. Subsequently, courts ordered the State to follow MCI’s regulations strictly.

Counselling began on Monday. On the first day, total 290 seats were allotted, among them 112 seats were allotted to service doctors and 178 seats were allotted to private doctors, according to Selection Committee officials. On Tuesday, 422 seats were allotted. Among them 145 seats were allotted to service doctors and 277 to private doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Council of India Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital Tamil nadu medical PG seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp