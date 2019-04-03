Only 36 per cent government service doctors secure PG medical seats in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private doctors secured 64 per cent and government service doctors 36 per cent of seats so far during the counselling for PG medical admissions held at Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate.

The reduction in government doctors securing PG seats is mainly attributed to Medical Council of India scrapping 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors, that was being provided by the State Government, and made to provide only incentive marks for doctors working in remote, rural and difficult areas under MCI’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000. Subsequently, courts ordered the State to follow MCI’s regulations strictly.

Counselling began on Monday. On the first day, total 290 seats were allotted, among them 112 seats were allotted to service doctors and 178 seats were allotted to private doctors, according to Selection Committee officials. On Tuesday, 422 seats were allotted. Among them 145 seats were allotted to service doctors and 277 to private doctors.