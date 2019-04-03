Home States Tamil Nadu

Prove charges of irregularities in Vanniyar trust properties: Anbumani tells Stalin

Anbumani said none can find or prove any of his family members grabbing even a single square feet of land but the DMK men are synonymous with grabbing and looting.

Published: 03rd April 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Anbumani-Ramadoss

PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss during an election campaign in Chennai with his party's Lok Sabha candidate Sam Paul. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday challenged DMK president MK Stalin to prove his charges of irregularities in Vanniyar trust properties.

“We are ready to face any probe by CBI or CB-CID or even by FBI. If you can prove the charges, I am ready to obey whatever you say,” he said while addressing a campaign meeting at Muthukadai bus stand in Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency.

“If you cannot prove the charges, you should resign the post of DMK president. Are you ready for it,” he asked.

Anbumani said none can find or prove any of his family members grabbing even a single square feet of land but the DMK men are synonymous with grabbing and looting.

Questioning the dynastic politics furthered by the DMK top family, he asked whether they found no other leader qualified to lead the party.

The PMK MP seeking votes for his party's candidate AK Moorthy contesting in Arakkonam constituency attacked Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Statlin for his criticism on him.

He lashed out on Stalin and his son for launching personalised attacks in the poll campaign. "I have never made any personal attacks on them. But they are doing so, dragging me to retaliate,” Anbumani, who seeks re-election in Dharmapuri constituency said.

He said heirs of DMK leaders, rich men and liquor traders were given tickets to contest the current elections and enlisted the names of such candidates.

TAGS
PMK Anbumani Ramadoss MK Stalin Vanniyar trust properties

