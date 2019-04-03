Rs 1.99 crore hidden in car doors, seat seized near Perambalur 

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/TIRUCHY : Election officials found a whooping Rs 1.99 crore hidden in car doors and seats during a vehicle inspection at Perali in Perambalur district on Tuesday midnight. The persons in the car were reportedly functionaries of VCK. Based on a tip-off, the officials led by Stephen, were manning a toll plaza at Perali.

They stopped a car from Tiruchy that was headed to Ariyalur and searched the vehicle, but in vain.

As they had information that the vehicle contained cash, the officials took the car to the Collectorate in Perambalur. During further search, they found cash hidden in car doors seats. Cash seized were in denominations of 500 and 2000 notes.The persons in the car were identified as VCK functionaries Prabakaran and S Thangadurai and two others.