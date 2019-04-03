Suo motu contempt case against TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board DGP

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against the chairman/DGP of TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for filing a bogus expert opinion in the matter relating to promotion of a cop to the post of Sub-Inspector. “It is unfortunate to state that such a bogus expert opinion obtained by way of impersonation is knowingly filed by the TNUSR Board officials,” the judge said.

By observing that the board officials had not only interfered with the administration of justice, but also their act resulted in miscarriage of justice, Justice SM Subramaniam initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the chairman and the DGP by invoking the power under Article 215 of the Constitution.

Earlier on Monday, finding something fishy in obtaining an expert opinion in the matter of correctness of an answer given by S Arunachalam for the post of SI and the assignment of GV Kumar for obtaining an expert opinion, who did so, and smelling something rotten, the judge had directed the IG and Member-Secretary of the Board to file a detailed affidavit setting out facts and circumstances before the court. The judge gave the direction when a writ petition from Arunachalam was brought to the notice of the judge, again on Monday.

It is to be recalled that on March 13, holding that the court is not an expert body and it cannot ascertain the genuineness of the answer to a particular question relating to mathematics and accepting the correct answer of an expert in this field, the judge had dismissed the writ petition filed by Arunachalam.

He moved the High Court for a direction to the Board to consider and dispose of his representation dated February 16 last and include his name in the list of provisionally selected candidates under the departmental quota for the Sub-Inspector of Police (Finger Print) - 2018 recruitment.

Justice Subramaniam, to ascertain the genuineness of the answer, had directed the Board to produce an expert opinion and accordingly, Dr D Murthi, Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT-Madras, submitted that the petitioner had not given the correct answer. Subsequently, the judge dismissed the plea on March 13 last.

Alleging that no such person (Dr D Murthi) ever worked in the IIT, petitioner’s counsel raised the issue before the judge again on Monday. The IIT management also vouched for his claim. It was stated that one GV Kumar, an employee in the Board was assigned the job of obtaining the expert opinion, which was now alleged to be bogus by the petitioner’s counsel.