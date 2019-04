By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after the Inspector of Police at Woraiyur in Tiruchy allegedly threatened a private businessman and also violated human rights, the State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday recommended to the State to provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim of police excesses.

The Commission ordered the amount be collected from the inspector and disciplinary action be taken against him. SHRC member D Jayachandran considering evidence made the recommendation to the State.