Tamil Nadu LS Poll snippets

By Express News Service

CEC planning to curb money power

Chennai: A team of the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who is on a two-day visit to the State is likely to discuss more measures for curbing money power during the Lok Sabha elections. The officials arrived on Tuesday night and they are scheduled to meet representatives of parties on Wednesday. During the meeting with Collectors and election officials, the EC team will be taking stock of the situation across the State and arrangements for free and fair elections.

PMK flays Stalin over trust remark

Chennai: The PMK has condemned DMK president MK Stalin for his comments that PMK founder-leader Dr S Ramadoss has transferred the assets of the Vanniyar Educational Trust in his wife’s name. Referring to charges Stalin levelled on Monday, Dr Ramadoss said it was unbecoming of Stalin. “I have been serving as founder of the trust. No one, except the members can interfere in the trust’s activities. My wife is not a member of the trust,” he said. “If Stalin proves that I have transferred assets of Vanniyar Educational Trust to my wife, I am ready to retire from public life. Will he quit public life if he fails to prove his allegation?” said Dr. Ramadoss.