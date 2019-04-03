Two more functionaries of Makkal Needhi Maiam quit party

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Looks like Kamal Haasan’s MNM is facing a tough time in keeping functionaries aligned with its modus operandi, as two more functionaries have quit from their post. On Tuesday, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s (MNM) in-charges for Tirunelveli West and East districts have resigned alleging that the party’s high command has been taking arbitrary decisions on significant matters.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sources said Senthil, in-charge for Tirunelveli- East, and Karunakara Raja for West sent their resignations to party headquarters. The decision on the same has been pending before party president Kamal Haasan. Senthil and Raja were undertaking campaigning activities in Tirunelveli Tenkasi constituencies respectively.