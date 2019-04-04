AIADMK and DMK lodge complaints with Election Commission team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK on Wednesday lodged complaints against each other before an Election Commission team visiting the State. While AIADMK wanted the EC to immediately deter DMK president MK Stalin from making “malicious personal allegations” against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the DMK urged the EC to stop IT department from being misused to target opposition parties.

“The seizure of huge sums of unaccounted cash in the Vellore constituency should be investigated further and if the involvement of DMK candidate Kathir Anand is proved, he should be disqualified from contesting the elections,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar after meeting the EC team.

DMK’s RS Bharathi complained that the IT department had been conducting raids selectively while ignoring charges against the ruling party leaders. He said the DMK’s request to transfer certain officials, as they had been acting in favour of the ruling party, was yet to be considered. The DMK also raised the issue of bypolls to remaining four segments.