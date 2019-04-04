Counselling for management seats in Tamil Nadu from Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : On the third day of counselling for PG admissions, 877 seats were filled and 201 seats remained vacant in government medical colleges and government seats in private medical colleges. According to selection committee officials, on Wednesday, 1,015 candidates were called for the counselling. Among them, 747 attended and 165 seats were allotted. Among 165, 101 seats were allotted to service doctors, and 64 to private doctors. Thus, 61 per cent seats were allotted to service doctors, and 39 per cent seats to private doctors.

On the first day, total 290 seats were allotted. Of them, 112 seats were allotted to service doctors and 178 seats were allotted to private doctors, according to committee officials. On Tuesday, 422 seats were allotted. Among them, 145 went to service doctors and 277 seats to private medical practitioners .

So far, a total of 877 seats were allotted, including 358 seats for service doctors and 519 seats for private doctors. Forty-one per cent seats were allotted to service doctors and 59 to private doctors.Counselling to fill government seats in private and government medical colleges will go on till Thursday at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate here.The officials further added that the counselling to fill management seats in private colleges will begin on Saturday.