Home States Tamil Nadu

Counselling for management seats in Tamil Nadu from Saturday

Over a thousand candidates were called for counselling on Wednesday and among them 747 attended and 165 seats were allotted.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Degree, Post graduation, Graduation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : On the third day of counselling for PG admissions, 877 seats were filled and 201 seats remained vacant in government medical colleges and government seats in private medical colleges. According to selection committee officials, on Wednesday, 1,015 candidates were called for the counselling. Among them, 747 attended and 165 seats were allotted. Among 165, 101 seats were allotted to service doctors, and 64 to private doctors. Thus, 61 per cent seats were allotted to service doctors, and 39 per cent seats to private doctors.

On the first day, total 290 seats were allotted. Of them, 112 seats were allotted to service doctors and 178 seats were allotted to private doctors, according to committee officials. On Tuesday, 422 seats were allotted. Among them, 145 went to service doctors and 277 seats to private medical practitioners . 

So far, a total of 877 seats were allotted, including 358 seats for service doctors and 519 seats for   private doctors. Forty-one per cent seats were allotted to service doctors and 59 to private doctors.Counselling to fill government seats in private and government medical colleges will go on till Thursday at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate here.The officials further added that the counselling to fill management seats in private colleges will begin on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil NAdu PG admissions Tamil Nadu PG seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp