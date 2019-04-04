Home States Tamil Nadu

GO relating to registration of contractors quashed

A system that has been in currency for over two decades has been arbitrarily changed.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has quashed a GO dated August 16, 2018 of Public Works (G2) Department, which introduced single window registration of civil contractors with the department.
Justice G R Swaminathan passed the order while allowing a batch of writ petitions on March 27.

Applying the principles laid down by the Supreme Court that the court can interfere if the policy framed is absolutely capricious or not informed by reasons or totally arbitrary offending the basic requirement of Article 14 of Constitution, the judge held that the 2018 GO failed to pass muster.

A system that has been in currency for over two decades has been arbitrarily changed. Also, a system that was put in place following  recommendations of a high level committee cannot be casually dislodged. 

