Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC declines to interfere with Jayalalithaa death probe panel

The bench, however, accused the Arumughaswamy Commission and its counsel of exceeding their limits.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Arumughaswamy

Justice A Arumughaswamy (File Photo | D Sampathkumar/EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even while upholding the power of Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission to inquire into the correctness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the medical treatment provided to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Apollo Hospital, the Madras High Court on Thursday said the panel had exceeded its limit.

A division bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, which upheld the two GOs constituting the commission, pointed out that it is only a fact-finding body. During the course of the inquiry, it should not have attributed ‘collusion’, ‘conspiracy’ or ‘fraud’ against the hospital. Therefore, the bench said, that it found some force in the submission of the hospital  that the commission had exceeded its scope and ambit in conducting the inquiry proceedings by attributing negligence or collusion against the hospital even before the submission of final report to the government. The commission could have avoided this, the bench said.  

The judges further observed that the commission cannot determine the rights or liabilities or decide any question of guilt or innocence on any one, who is part of the inquiry before it, since the panel is not dealing with a lis between two wrangling parties. The bench hoped that the commission will confine its inquiry strictly within the ambit of terms of reference by the government. 

The bench was disposing of two writ petitions from the hospital.  It said that it was of the view that if the commission is restrained from going into the correctness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the medical treatment provided by the petitioner hospital, it would only defeat the very object with which the government had appointed the panel. Merely because it ventures into the adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment, it cannot be said that it is expanding the scope of the inquiry beyond the terms of reference. “Therefore, we are of the view that the commission is empowered to go into the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given by the petitioner hospital to the former Chief Minister, as mandated by the government,” the bench said.

Even if a final report is submitted by the panel to the government, either way, yet, it is for the government to act upon it and it is open to the hospital to challenge the same at a later point of time, the bench said.  
Jayalalithaa was admitted in the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 the same year. The government issued two GOs, one on September 25 and the other two days later on 27, 2017, constituting the commission and fixing the terms of reference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Jayalalithaa Madras High Court Arumughaswamy commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp