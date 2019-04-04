Minor girl found dead in boys’ toilet in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : In a shocking case, a 13-year-old girl was found dead inside her school premises in Meiyathur near Chidambaram, on Wednesday. She was found hanging inside the boys’ toilet. Police said the panchayat middle school had no watchman and E Durgadevi, the deceased, who lived close to the campus, was assigned the task of opening the school gate.

“On Wednesday, she left from her house at around 8 am. She took her sister’s dupatta with her,” said the police. “A few primary class boys, the headmaster and PE teacher were there when the incident happened.” Two boys who went to the toilet saw the girl hanging from the ceiling and informed their headmaster. “There were no signs of torture or any bruises on her body,” said police.

Durga’s parents, however, suspect this could be the fallout of an argument she had with a bunch of boys in the school, two weeks ago. “A boy hit her and verbally abused her after she asked him and his friends to leave the school so she could close the gates and go home,” said the police.

Following the incident, the boy’s parents complained to Durga’s father, a salt trader by profession, about his daughter’s ‘behaviour’. “Durga’s father then scolded her for taking unnecessary responsibilities upon herself,” said Komaratchi Inspector M Vetrivel.

‘The girl was upset’

“Her mother says the girl seemed upset after the incident. On Monday, she left for school without eating breakfast, carrying her sister’s dupatta. When asked, she told her mother she would be back soon,” said cops.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050