Home States Tamil Nadu

Spreading political messages loud and clear in Tamil Nadu villages

Thoug hparties may be up to date with technology while campaigning, those blaring speakers in an autorickshaw still make voters nostalagic.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the rapid advancement of technology, autos and customised vehicles are still in demand to air campaign message in rural pockets

Despite the rapid advancement of technology, autos and customised vehicles are still in demand to air campaign message in rural pockets | P Jawahar

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though leaders have become tech-savvy and are using the latest technology for election campaign, the traditional practice of wooing voters with blaring speakers in an autorickshaw has not died out, at least in rural pockets.Playing the recorded scripts written by party veterans for candidates, the autorickshaws go past narrow, dingy streets.

The drivers say they drive through slums and villages as voters know their candidates only on their arrival. This is because most politicians never visit these localities. “Throughout their tenure, the leaders never make it to the whole of the constituency. Only our vehicles with party cadre meet the people in these localities,” says an auto driver from Tiruvallur. T Radhakrishnan, a DMK member, has been present on all campaign trails of major DMK leaders for speeches in the past 30 years.

Aged 54, he has travelled across the State and has written as well as spoken in 500-odd campaign meetings. In Tiruchy, all through the campaign trail, vehicles fitted with speakers convey his speeches.
“Local body, Assembly and parliamentary elections are all the same as the candidates as well as the cadre, depending on their interest, ask me to write the speech copies for campaign.” A DMK veteran who knows well the history of the party, he  does it free of cost.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, he added that the demand for all such speeches has come down completely as most of them are inclined to social media these days.Residents of Saidapet slums were a jubilant bunch looking at autos of a prominent party making it to their area. N Revathi says, “ We are mostly taken for meetings by the cadre. In our localities, only these three-wheelers navigate introducing the candidates.”

R Kannan, an auto driver hailing from Tiruvallur district, said during every election in the past, there was always a demand for three-wheelers. However, it has all come down due to the ban of cone speakers and also the rapid increase of technology use. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu election loudspeakers Tamil Nadu LS elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp