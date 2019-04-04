Spreading political messages loud and clear in Tamil Nadu villages

Harish Murali By

CHENNAI : Though leaders have become tech-savvy and are using the latest technology for election campaign, the traditional practice of wooing voters with blaring speakers in an autorickshaw has not died out, at least in rural pockets.Playing the recorded scripts written by party veterans for candidates, the autorickshaws go past narrow, dingy streets.

The drivers say they drive through slums and villages as voters know their candidates only on their arrival. This is because most politicians never visit these localities. “Throughout their tenure, the leaders never make it to the whole of the constituency. Only our vehicles with party cadre meet the people in these localities,” says an auto driver from Tiruvallur. T Radhakrishnan, a DMK member, has been present on all campaign trails of major DMK leaders for speeches in the past 30 years.

Aged 54, he has travelled across the State and has written as well as spoken in 500-odd campaign meetings. In Tiruchy, all through the campaign trail, vehicles fitted with speakers convey his speeches.

“Local body, Assembly and parliamentary elections are all the same as the candidates as well as the cadre, depending on their interest, ask me to write the speech copies for campaign.” A DMK veteran who knows well the history of the party, he does it free of cost.

However, he added that the demand for all such speeches has come down completely as most of them are inclined to social media these days.Residents of Saidapet slums were a jubilant bunch looking at autos of a prominent party making it to their area. N Revathi says, “ We are mostly taken for meetings by the cadre. In our localities, only these three-wheelers navigate introducing the candidates.”

R Kannan, an auto driver hailing from Tiruvallur district, said during every election in the past, there was always a demand for three-wheelers. However, it has all come down due to the ban of cone speakers and also the rapid increase of technology use.