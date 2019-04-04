Home States Tamil Nadu

There will be no development if Karti is elected: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The CM was campaigning for BJP’s H Raja in Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 03:12 AM

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking votes for BJP’s H Raja in Sivaganga

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking votes for BJP's H Raja in Sivaganga

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Campaigning for BJP’s H Raja in Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami asked how the people could trust Karti P Chidambaram when even his father P Chidambaram who was the Union finance minister could not bring any welfare scheme to the State. 
Palaniswami said that the constituency would see no development if Karti was elected. “On the other hand, if H Raja is elected, many welfare schemes could be implemented in the constituency,” he said and recalled BJP President Amit Shah’s assurance of more funds to the state. 

Coming down heavily on Karti and his father P Chidambaram’s election promises, the chief minister said that they would make lot of promises, but would not do anything to keep them. “Moreover, after election, it would be hard to find them in the constituency,” he claimed. Further Palaniswami said that TN featured on top in the list of peaceful states. “Learning this, many entrepreneurs are coming here to start businesses. During the Global Investors Meet held recently, the State had signed 304 deals worth Rs 3 lakh crore. It will also benefit more than 10 lakh people in the State,” he said. 

Thirupuvanam bypoll

Later, canvassing votes for AIADMK-alliance candidate S Nagarajan who is in fray for Thirupuvanam Assembly bypoll, the CM without taking name of TTV Dhinakaran, said that the State was facing the by-election because of ‘traitors’. He appealed the people to make ‘the traitor’ (AMMK candidate Mariappan Kennedy) lose his deposit. ‘The traitor’ was elected because of Jayalalithaa, but he acted against the party, Palaniswami said. 

The CM said once MDMK leader Vaiko was against Stalin and DMK, “but is now speaking in their favour. It is a shame that MDMK candidate will be contesting in DMK’s rising sun symbol. There is no doubt that DMK-INC-MDMK alliance is an opportunistic one,” he said. He also said that the excavation at Keezhadi would continue. The CM also campaigned at Ilaiyangudi and Manamadurai.

I am son of the soil, says Karti Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: Terming CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s comments that people would have to meet him in the USA if he was elected, as immature, the DMK-INC alliance candidate for Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency Karti P Chidambaram said that people are well aware that he belongs to the area and is a son of the soil. The CM had made the comments during a campaign in Thirumayam on Monday. Karti said he did not want to run a campaign by countering anybody’s statement. “I am from Sivaganga and my family is living in the locality.” 

