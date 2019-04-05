2019 LS polls: Curious abundance of Ponnuthais in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TENKASI: While leaders elsewhere are crying hoarse about the lack of representation of women in politics, the story is different in Tenkasi. Here, S Ponnuthai, G Ponnuthai, M Ponnuthai and yet another M Ponnuthai will contest against each other for the Lok Sabha seat. However, better representation isn’t the idea.

S Ponnuthai is an AMMK candidate. TTV Dhinakaran, reportedly, picked her to split the Thevar vote base of the AIADMK. The DMK, which considers AMMK as the biggest threat here, has fielded two other Ponnuthais as proxy candidates.

Express contacted the father of 24-year-old G Ponnuthai, a native of Sethur, over the phone. He confirmed that his daughter was coerced and fielded by DMK functionaries. “We had refused, but they (DMK) compelled us as they were in need of namesake candidates,” says her father Irulappan. G Ponnuthai has been allotted ‘television set’ as election symbol.

M Ponnuthai, a native of Vadakku Venkanallur, also claims the DMK offered her money to contest. She has been allotted ‘box’ symbol. The fourth, M Ponnuthai, however, says she is contesting out of her own will.

“Namesake candidates will confuse voters and split votes. This, the DMK hopes will help improve prospects of its official candidate Dhanush M Kumar,” say sources. Interestingly, Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr K Krishnasamy is also contesting from Tenkasi.