2019 LS polls: Former Tamil Nadu Congress president KV Thangkabalu posted in charge of Wayanad

CHENNAI: KV Thangkabalu, former union minister, has been appointed in charge of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency where Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a release here on Thursday, A Gopanna, president, Media Wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), said the AICC had appointed Thangkabalu in charge of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

In another release here, KS Alagiri, TNCC president, said that on behalf of the Congress, Chakrapani Reddiyar has been appointed in charge of the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.

Chakrapani Reddiyar will coordinate election works with alliance party cadre to ensure the victory of TR Baalu, DMK candidate for the constituency, he said.