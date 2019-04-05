Home States Tamil Nadu

2019 LS polls: Former Tamil Nadu Congress president KV Thangkabalu posted in charge of Wayanad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be consteing from Wayanad.

Published: 05th April 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former TNCC chief KV Thangkabalu

Former TNCC chief KV Thangkabalu (EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KV Thangkabalu, former union minister, has been appointed in charge of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency where Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

In a release here on Thursday, A Gopanna, president, Media Wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), said the AICC had appointed Thangkabalu in charge of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In another release here, KS Alagiri, TNCC president, said that on behalf of the Congress, Chakrapani Reddiyar has been appointed in charge of the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency. 

Chakrapani Reddiyar will coordinate election works with alliance party cadre to ensure the victory of TR Baalu, DMK candidate for the constituency, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KS Alagiri KV Thangkabalu Wayanad Congress Rahul gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp