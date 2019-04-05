Home States Tamil Nadu

2019 LS polls: VCK promises to scrap Income Tax department and GST

The VCK manifesto said that the government is getting only six per cent of income through income-tax department.

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The VCK has promised that it will strive to scrap Income-Tax department and income tax and GST in its election manifesto for the general elections, which was released on April 2. VCK is contesting in Chidambaram and Villupuram parliamentary constituencies under DMK-led alliance. 

In the election manifesto, it said thousands of entrepreneurs and traders had suffered due to GST implementation. Hence, the VCK will strive for scrapping the tax to ensure ordinary taxation.

The manifesto says “ The government is getting only six per cent of income through income-tax department. Most of the revenue of the I-T department is being utilised to run the department. There is no support to the country’s economy by I-T department. Instead, the department only leads to individual corruption. Hence, the party will urge scrapping the IT department.

