AIADMK safeguarding minorities’ interests: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The chief minister said that the party opposed Triple Talaq Bill and tied up with BJP to ensure safety of citizens.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami with Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Paul Manoj Pandian on Thursday

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami with Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Paul Manoj Pandian on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: During his election campaign at Melapalayam here on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK was a party that safeguards the interests of minorities and that AIADMK had opposed Triple Talaq Bill in the Parliament. 

The chief minister campaigned for AIADMK Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Paul Manoj Pandian at Vallioor, Nanguneri and Tirunelveli. During his campaign at Vagayadimunai in Tirunelveli Town, he said that DMK leader M K Stalin’s poll promises were unimplementable. “Stalin is playing political drama and confusing people by telling lies (poll promises),” he added.

The chief minister said, “Only Narendra Modi can ensure the safety of the public. It was because of this reason, we support Modi and formed a mega alliance. However, the DMK-led alliance is an opportunistic one.” Palaniswami also mocked MDMK for contesting in DMK symbol. “Vaiko had strongly opposed DMK and formed a separate political party. Now, his party candidate is contesting in DMK symbol,” he remarked.

Taking a jibe at MK Stalin’s recent remark that AIADMK has failed in ensuring women’s safety, the chief minister said that DMK members had attacked J Jayalalithaa, who was the then Opposition leader, inside the Assembly, in front of the then chief minister M Karunanidhi. “How can DMK ensure safety for women when they cannot even give safety to a woman Opposition leader?” Palaniswami questioned.
He asked the public to teach a “fitting lesson” to those who were trying to topple the AIADMK government by means of votes.  

Palaniswami hoped that the NDA alliance would win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory (UT) and all 18 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami also said that `807 crore worth developmental works, including underground drainage system, modernisation of Tirunelveli Junction bus station, and the construction of commercial complex, were undergoing in Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation limit.

AIADMK to support BJP candidates in other States

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Thursday extended its support to the candidates of the BJP contesting in neighbouring States — Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — and directed party cadre and functionaries to work for the victory of the candidates. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement here, said that the party had decided to extend support to the candidates of the BJP in the neighbouring States following requests from the BJP units in these States. The AIADMK officially announced its electoral tie-up with the BJP on February 19.  

