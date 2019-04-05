AskKanimozhi: Ahead of LS polls, most queries on DMK’s stand on Sterlite closure

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Politicians cutting across party lines are taking on to Twitter and other social media platforms to interact with voters this poll season. Leading the trend in Tamil Nadu is DMK’s Thoothukudi candidate MK Kanimozhi.

Several hundred questions have been tweeted to the Rajya Sabha MP under the trending #AskKanimozhi, and she has been responding to them on video.

Most questions pertain to her party’s stand on the closure of Sterlite Copper plant and denying permissions for polluting industries. Kanimozhi has also posted a video clip on the infrastructure developments at Sri Venkateshapuram village, which she adopted in 2014.

Not to be left out, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan has also started #DrTamilisaiCanAnswer.