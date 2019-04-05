Home States Tamil Nadu

#AskKanimozhi: Ahead of LS polls, most queries on DMK’s stand on Sterlite closure

BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan has also started #DrTamilisaiCanAnswer.

Published: 05th April 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP MK Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan

DMK MP MK Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File| Agencies)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Politicians cutting across party lines are taking on to Twitter and other social media platforms to interact with voters this poll season. Leading the trend in Tamil Nadu is DMK’s Thoothukudi candidate MK Kanimozhi. 

Several hundred questions have been tweeted to the Rajya Sabha MP under the trending #AskKanimozhi, and she has been responding to them on video.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Most questions pertain to her party’s stand on the closure of Sterlite Copper plant and denying permissions for polluting industries. Kanimozhi has also posted a video clip on the infrastructure developments at Sri Venkateshapuram village, which she adopted in 2014.

Not to be left out, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan has also started #DrTamilisaiCanAnswer.

AskKanimozhi DrTamilisaiCanAnswer DMK Sterlite issue Sterlite Copper plant Thoothukodi LS constituency India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

