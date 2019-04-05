Home States Tamil Nadu

Cases filed against Stalin for accusing Tamil Nadu Minister

Two FIRs were registered Thursday based on a complaint by a member of the AIADMK's legal wing that Stalin had levelled the charges against Velumani in the award of some government contracts.

Published: 05th April 2019 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Cases have been registered against DMK president M K Stalin for allegedly making corruption charges against Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani during his campaign in the district, police said.

Two FIRs were registered Thursday based on a complaint by a member of the AIADMK's legal wing that Stalin had levelled the charges against Velumani in the award of some government contracts, the police said.

In his complaints lodged at Thondamuthur and Kunimuthur police stations, Ramachandran said Stalin was unnecessarily making false charges against Velumani to tarnish his image, they said.

ALSO READ | Will ensure all accused in Pollachi case are punished: DMK chief MK Stalin

The cases were registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 504 (intentional insult) besides the representation of the People's Act.

Velumani represents Thondamuthur constituency in the state assembly, which comes under Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK AIADMK Pollachi Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp