Cases filed against Stalin for accusing Tamil Nadu Minister

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Cases have been registered against DMK president M K Stalin for allegedly making corruption charges against Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani during his campaign in the district, police said.

Two FIRs were registered Thursday based on a complaint by a member of the AIADMK's legal wing that Stalin had levelled the charges against Velumani in the award of some government contracts, the police said.

In his complaints lodged at Thondamuthur and Kunimuthur police stations, Ramachandran said Stalin was unnecessarily making false charges against Velumani to tarnish his image, they said.

ALSO READ | Will ensure all accused in Pollachi case are punished: DMK chief MK Stalin

The cases were registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 504 (intentional insult) besides the representation of the People's Act.

Velumani represents Thondamuthur constituency in the state assembly, which comes under Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.