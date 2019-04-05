‘Innumerable scans lead to unfit therapeutic choices’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Careful listening to patients and skilled in examining them is the single most important moment that separates a great doctor from a mother, said Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director, Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer,TATA Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

“Innumerable scans and many other tests that are done on patients are often confusing and sometimes leave to inappropriate therapeutic choices. Integrating prior probability of the diseases in the current situation of the patient is the second most attribute of a great clinician,” Dr Sudeep Gupta said.

Dr Sudeep Gupta was speaking at the 183rd Graduation Reception Day ceremony of Madras Medical College.