Below-par show by Tamil Nadu civil service aspirants

Only around 34 students have cleared the exam from the State this year.

Published: 06th April 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has performed below average this year in the Union Public Service Commission Civil (UPSC) services examination.

According to unconfirmed reports, only around 34 students have cleared the exam from the State this year.  Rishabh C from the Shankar IAS Academy in the city secured rank 23, possibly the best from the State this year.      

Speaking to Express, Manoj Prabhakar, who secured all-India rank 230, said, “I completed Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in 2013 and have been trying to crack the UPSC since then. I hope to qualify for the Indian Revenue Service this time. I will also be taking the civil service examination again next year, to improve my scores.”  A detailed State-wise list of candidates is awaited.

