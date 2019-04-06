Below-par show by Tamil Nadu civil service aspirants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has performed below average this year in the Union Public Service Commission Civil (UPSC) services examination.

ALSO READ| UPSC civil services exam results out: IIT Bombay engineer Kanishak Kataria declared topper

According to unconfirmed reports, only around 34 students have cleared the exam from the State this year. Rishabh C from the Shankar IAS Academy in the city secured rank 23, possibly the best from the State this year.

Speaking to Express, Manoj Prabhakar, who secured all-India rank 230, said, “I completed Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in 2013 and have been trying to crack the UPSC since then. I hope to qualify for the Indian Revenue Service this time. I will also be taking the civil service examination again next year, to improve my scores.” A detailed State-wise list of candidates is awaited.