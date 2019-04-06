Chromium effluents cause of concern to people of Arakkonam constituency

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: For more than two decades, the people living around SIPCOT in Ranipet, that falls under the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, are gripped by constant fear of the chromium waste piled up in the abandoned premises of Tamil Nadu Chromates and Chemicals Limited.

The toxic effluents, which are carcinogens, were not treated before being dumping on the premises of TCCL. Whenever there is rain, the effluents flow into water bodies, further contaminating the already polluted water.

The soil and water bears the brunt of the chromium bearing effluents, leaving about 600 acres of agricultural land in an uncultivable state, reducing farmers to tears.

“Twenty villages located around the factory are badly affected by the chromium effluents,” said LC Mani, a farmers' leader, who stays at Lalapet, near TCCL.

He added, “Five major lakes, including Thandalam and Manianpattu, have been contaminated so much so that the water can't be used for any purpose. ” Even cattle had died after drinking the water in the lakes, he recalled.

Several representations were made to the Central and State government departments and agencies but they were of no avail.

“We have been battling with the adverse impact of the chromium waste every day. So many petitions were submitted to the concerned authorities of Centre and State government. But so far they haven't taken any steps to safely dispose of the waste,” another activist said.

The shutters of the TCCL were pulled down in 1995, and the management left the effluents on the premises without treating them or safely disposing them elsewhere.

It has led to the branding of Ranipet as one of the worst polluted places in the global list. It comes under the red category as far as pollution is concerned.

Top officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) would visit the spot whenever any problems arose and assure the local people of speedy action to remove the chromium waste, but no action followed.

“Recently the chairman of CPCB visited the spot to hold inspection. The officer assured of expediting steps to remove the toxic waste but no action has been taken so far,” lamented Mani, who is also the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

With the water being highly contaminated, the local residents have to scurry for collecting water from far off places or else they have to burn their pockets to pay for purchasing water.

When asked, a senior official of the SIPCOT told Express, “The CPCB and TNPCB are seriously looking into the issue. They have already worked out a scheme to remove the chromium bearing effluents. Necessary action will follow soon.”