CPM promises 152 feet water storage at Mullaiperiyar dam in Tamil Nadu

The party also promised to raise voice for decentralizing the powers to states and scrapping of NEET.

CPM

CPM flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM has promised to ensure the 152 feet storage of water at Mullaiperiyar dam, in its election manifesto.

The election manifesto of CPM for the upcoming parliament general election was released at Chennai on Friday by K Balakrishnan, state secretary of the party and central committee members K Varadharajan, A Soundararajan and state committee members A Arumuga Nainar and G Udhayakumar.

The party has promised it would raise voice for decentralizing the powers to states, scrapping of NEET, retrieve the national development council, bring back wealth tax, six per cent of GDP allotment for education and five per cent for health, among other promises.

