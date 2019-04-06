DMK to win 27-33 LS seats in Tamil Nadu: Loyola Alumnus survey

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK-Congress alliance will win 27-33 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, according to an opinion poll conducted jointly by the Loyola Alumnus and the Cultural and Communication Centre.

According to the survey, conducted under the guidance of C Thirunavukkarasu, coordinator of the Cultural and Communication Centre, to feel the pulse of voters ahead of the April 18 elections, 49 per cent hoped that the DMK-Congress alliance will emerge victorious while 32 per cent sat AIADMK-BJP alliance will romp home. Similarly, 60 per cent of people surveyed have expressed their opinion that there is no chance for actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkam Needhi Maiyam to win in the State.

No link with survey: Loyola College

Meanwhile, the principal of Loyola College has said on Friday that the college has no connection with the Cultural and Communication Centre and no department of the college has been involved in conducting the survey.