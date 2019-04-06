EC action sought over MK Stalin’s ‘false’ charges on Kodanadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday urged Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo to take immediate action against DMK president MK Stalin as he has been levelling false allegations against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on the Kodanadu case despite the fact that the case was pending before the Madras High Court and Election Commission had sought explanation from him.

“Stalin keeps on levelling false charges against the Chief Minister. He also claims that there is no bar to speak on Kodadanu issue since the case was dismissed by the court itself. This is absolutely incorrect. We request the CEO to take action against Stalin within 24 hours. Failing which, we are left with no other option but to address our grievance before the appropriate forum,” the complaint lodged by AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel said.

The AIADMK also filed four more complaints with the CEO. Of them, four were against DMK and one against AMMK.

The second complaint referred to the remark of MK Stalin in Tirupur on April 3 wherein he had allegedly attributed motives to the I-T department in conducting raids in various places in Vellore constituency. The AIADMK said the ECI should suo motu initiate action against Stalin in this regard.

Another complaint said that in the above campaign meeting, Stalin also promised to waive loans obtained by pledging gold jewels for farming. In reality, there is no provision for providing loans against pledging gold jewels for agricultural operations. Making false and frivolous promises is prohibited in model code. As such, the ECI should initiate action against him.

Yet another petition said the DMK IT wing has been spreading a rumour in social media that during the DMK regime, TNPSC provided employment only to Tamils, but now under the AIADMK rule, importance is being given to people from northern parts of the country. This might incite unrest in society. So, the ECI should initiate action against them.

‘Draw more Central forces’

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer to draw more Central forces to guard polling booths, in the wake of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, during a campaign meeting, allegedly indicating that they were going to capture polling booths and commit electoral malpractices. DMK also demanded action against him