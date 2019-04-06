Home States Tamil Nadu

Farewell to 3 TNIE staff

A farewell party was hosted at the The New Indian Express office on Friday for three employees of the Packing Department, who have retired after long service.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A farewell party was hosted at the The New Indian Express office on Friday for three employees of the Packing Department, who have retired after long service.

While J Sathyanarayanan, Senior Packer-cum-Shift Incharge, and G Babu, Packer, retired on March 31 after 41 and 37 years of service respectively, R Shankar, Assistant Machine Man, Packing Department, retired on April 4, after 27 years’ service.

They were given a warm send-off and felicitated by Jothinarayanan, Chief Manager (Production & Mechanical), who presided over the function, and by R Balaguru, Deputy Manager (HR), N Meenakshi, Asst. Manger (Accounts) and other staff members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp