Farewell to 3 TNIE staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A farewell party was hosted at the The New Indian Express office on Friday for three employees of the Packing Department, who have retired after long service.

While J Sathyanarayanan, Senior Packer-cum-Shift Incharge, and G Babu, Packer, retired on March 31 after 41 and 37 years of service respectively, R Shankar, Assistant Machine Man, Packing Department, retired on April 4, after 27 years’ service.

They were given a warm send-off and felicitated by Jothinarayanan, Chief Manager (Production & Mechanical), who presided over the function, and by R Balaguru, Deputy Manager (HR), N Meenakshi, Asst. Manger (Accounts) and other staff members.