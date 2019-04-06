Home States Tamil Nadu

Petition to transfer Karur DSP rejected by Madras High Court

DMK Karur district secretary Senthil Balaji had filed a petition allegeing that the DSP had misbehaved with DMK party workers while filing the nominations.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

DMK’s Senthil Balaji and Karur candidate Jothimani in a heated argument with police officials

DMK’s Senthil Balaji and Karur candidate Jothimani in a heated argument with police officials.| S Aravind Raj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a writ plea from former AIADMK Transport Minister Senthil Balaji, now secretary of the DMK Karur district unit, for a direction to the Election Commission to transfer the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karur Town, till the elections were over.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, before which the PIL petition came up for Friday, after referring to an order passed by the Madurai Bench on March 12, dismissed the petition.
Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the Madurai Bench had said that it was for the EC to decide on such issues and the court could not sit in appeal over the decision of the Election Commission.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, Justice R Subramanian granted anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji and seven others, who apprehended arrest on a complaint of attacking an opposite party functionary on March 29. Balaji must execute a personal bond for Rs 25,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate-II in Karur, the judge said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Karur Senthil Balaji Karur DSP Madras High Court 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp