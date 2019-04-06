Petition to transfer Karur DSP rejected by Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a writ plea from former AIADMK Transport Minister Senthil Balaji, now secretary of the DMK Karur district unit, for a direction to the Election Commission to transfer the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karur Town, till the elections were over.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, before which the PIL petition came up for Friday, after referring to an order passed by the Madurai Bench on March 12, dismissed the petition.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the Madurai Bench had said that it was for the EC to decide on such issues and the court could not sit in appeal over the decision of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Justice R Subramanian granted anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji and seven others, who apprehended arrest on a complaint of attacking an opposite party functionary on March 29. Balaji must execute a personal bond for Rs 25,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate-II in Karur, the judge said.