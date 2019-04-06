Home States Tamil Nadu

State, Centre must have same vision: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The Chief Minister was in Virudhunagar to campaign for DMDK candidate DMDK's R Alagarsamy and in Madurai to campaign for VVR Raj Satyen.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning for Madurai parliamentary constituency AIADMK candidate V V Raj Satyan on Friday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning for Madurai parliamentary constituency AIADMK candidate V V Raj Satyan on Friday | KK Sundar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at DMK president MK Stalin during his campaign at Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar areas on Friday. He questioned whether Stalin was the chief of DMK or the president of ‘Kangaroo court’. He was canvassing votes for DMDK candidate R Alagarsamy for Virudhunagar Parliamentary constituency and AIADMK candidate MSR Rajavarman for Sattur by-election.

While addressing the gathering, Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was necessary to form a stable government at the Centre. He was of the opinion that both the State and the Central governments should have identical vision and maintain good relationship. 

Taking potshots at DMK, he said the DMK and Congress did nothing for the welfare of the masses despite being in power at the Centre for 15 years. Apart from amassing personal wealth, there was nothing they did for the Tamils, he said.

Speaking at an election rally in Madurai on Friday, Palaniswami accused the DMK of engaging in hooliganism and said security of the public, especially women, would be under threat if the DMK was elected to power.

He was on a campaign tour in the district on Friday seeking votes for AIADMK candidate from Madurai parliamentary constituency VVR Raj Satyen. While addressing a gathering in K Pudur, he said, “The Congress still struggles to unanimously identify its PM candidate owing to differences in opinion among its allies. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has decided on Narendra Modi as its PM candidate.”

