Thambi Durai’s past BJP criticism enough to tilt voters: DMK chief MK Stalin

Stalin was in Karur to campaign for Congress candidate Jothimani.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin, Tamil nadu state budget, TN opposition

MK Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARUR: DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday said that AIADMK candidate M Thambi Durai’s past statements about the BJP-led Centre were enough to help the people in Karur decide which candidate to vote for in the Lok Sabha election.

“Thambi Durai, who used to criticise the BJP, is the candidate now. He had condemned demonetisation and criticised the Centre, saying the State government was left begging for its due in pending GST share... He had said the Centre wasn’t giving the State funds for cyclone-affected areas, and now the same person is asking you to support Modi,” Stalin said while campaigning for Congress candidate Jothimani. “Thambi Durai had claimed that he could put pressure on Modi. What project has he brought to Karur using his powers,” Stalin said.

Stalin alleged that the AIADMK and the BJP had no achievements to speak about during election campaigns.  “We seek votes by telling to people about the projects that we had implemented and those that we promise. But Edappadi K Palaniswami and Narendra Modi are canvassing votes just by criticising the DMK and the Congress,” he said.

While referring to the income tax raids on premises linked to the DMK treasurer, Stalin asked if the officials would dare raid the houses of AIADMK leaders where he said a huge amount of money was hidden.

Two cases registered against Stalin in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City and Rural police have booked two cases against MK Stalin on charges of ‘intentionally insulting with intent to prove the breach of peace’, for allegedly speaking against Minister SP Velumani during an election campaign. Stalin had said that the contracts for projects in the Municipal Administration and Rural Development department were being awarded to the minister’s friends and family. Stalin had also claimed that the minister had links with the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

MDMK, CPM, VCK condemn attack on Veeramani

CHENNAI: Condemning the attack on Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani allegedly by members of the Hindu outfits MDMK, CPM and VCK have sought enough protection to the leader. K Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary, said the police have not taken proper steps to protect the leader. He further said, “On behalf of the CPM State committee, we urge that the accused be booked and punished severely.” 

MK Stalin M Thambi Durai India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

