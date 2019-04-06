Home States Tamil Nadu

Three dead in steel plant fire in Kancheepuram near Chennai

A gas pipeline explosion at a steel melting factory in Uthiramerur on Friday has resulted in five others getting injured.

Fire

For representational purposes.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed and five others critically injured in a gas pipeline explosion at a steel melting factory in Uthiramerur on Friday. The police have detained three factory officials for inquiry. 
All the injured persons have suffered over 80 per cent burns, according to officials. Four of the injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Polichalur while one other injured and bodies of the three deceased have been moved to the Kilpauk Medical College.

The private factory, where the accident happened, employs 300 people in manufacturing beams, channels and sponge iron among other things.    Workers put small metal scrap into the boiler and melt it at high temperatures. “Small explosions, due to formation of water molecules inside the boiler, are common and molten iron spills out, injuring us,” say workers. 

The explosion on Friday was, however, much bigger. “It happened around 2 am. The three labourers, all migrants, standing close to the pipe that exploded were completely charred,” say workers who witnessed the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Akhilesh (34) from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra (24) and Dinesh (25) from Bihar. Those injured are Sikander (20), Ranjith (27), Srikkanth (30), Krishnadoss (40), and Sashoo (28). Further action will depend on inquiry, said police. 

