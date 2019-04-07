2019 LS polls: Newbie to give VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan a stiff fight in Chidambaram

K Ezhilarasan By

CHIDAMBARAM: Poll-embattled Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency does not fit into the image the name normally evokes. A world-famous temple with its serene premises and a quite religious town. Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Dalits and fighting for it is the founder of VCK Thol Thirumavalavan. But, it is not going to be a cakewalk for him as AIADMK candidate P Chandrasekhar, despite being a new face, enjoys a distinct advantage in view of PMK strongholds that dot the constituency. The segment comprises three Assembly segments in Cuddalore district and three in Ariyalur district.

An underdeveloped region in Tamil Nadu, the constituency is politically volatile. Anitha, a medical seat aspirant whose suicide triggered a State-wide movement against NEET, was a resident of Kuzhumur, a village in this constituency. The demand for the abolition of NEET is still alive. AIADMK, DMK and Congress have promised to do away with the test in their manifestos.

Compared to the fiery oratorical skills of Thirumavalavan, a seasoned politician with experience in parliament and Assembly, Chandrasekhar, a businessman, is less impressive as a speaker and in his political credentials. Yet, the alliance with PMK is likely to help the AIADMK candidate. Local political observers opined that the assembly segments of Kunnam, Jayankondam and Chidambaram may help AIADMK’s Chandrasekar while Ariyalur, Bhuvanagiri and Kattumannarkoil segments may favour Thirumavalavan.

Taking their traditional rivalry with VCK to the election ground, PMK functionaries are determined to defeat Thirumavalavan and are working hard to ensure the victory of Chandrasekar. They are campaigning among the non-Dalit voters in the constituency, saying that Thirumavalavan is ‘anti-OBC’ and also circulating old video clippings of his speeches on inter-caste romances.

Even the Dikshitars of Sri Natarajar temple had reportedly shown Thirumavalavan, an old video clipping of his speech on Hindu temples when he had gone there seeking votes. PMK cadre have gone to the extent of saying that the victory of Thirumavalavan may disturb peace in the constituency. However, Vanniyar leaders of DMK and its alliance parties are trying to counter the campaign to turn the tide and get the community’s votes for Thirumavalavan. They are pointing out that there was no incident of violence in the constituency when Thirumavalavan represented it from 2009-14.

A recent war of words between PMK’s State deputy general secretary G Vaithilingam, who is an emerging PMK leader in Ariyalur district after the demise of Kaduvetti J Guru, and DMK Ariyalur district secretary SS Sivasankar exemplified the ground situation. Countering Vaithilingam’s threat to DMK chief M K Stalin, Sivasankar said that his party would show its might through the ballot, making it an open fight between DMK and PMK.

So, Vanniyar votes may not go in toto to AIADMK-led alliance as former state minister M R K Paneerselvam is also working for Thirumavalavan. However, going by 2014 Lok Sabha election result, Chandrasekar has some reason to be upbeat for the AIADMK candidate M Chandrakasi bagged 4, 29,536 votes out of 10, 88,423 votes polled. PMK candidate Sudha Manirathinam, who contested in the BJP alliance then, garnered 2,79,016. VCK candidate, in DMK alliance, Thirumavalavan could get only 3,01,041 votes. P Vallalperuman of Congress, who contested alone, got just 28, 988 votes. The AIADMK camp is hoping to get both their party and also PMK’s votes this time.

“Out of the six assembly segments, except for Bhuvanagiri, remaining five seats have AIADMK MLAs. Ariyalur MLA and chief government whip Thamarai S Rajendran and present Cuddalore MP Arunmozidevan are working for Chandrasekar’s victory,” said AIADMK functionaries.

On the other hand, the DMK alliance is pointing to the 2016 Assembly election results in detail. For instance, Kattumannarkoil Assembly segment where Thirumavalavan lost to AIADMK’s N Murugumaran by just 87 votes. Murugumaran got 48,450 whereas Thirumavalavan, in People’s Welfare Front, secured 48,363 votes. Congress candidate, in DMK alliance, K I Manirathinam garnered 37,346 and PMK’s Anbu Chozan got 25,890 votes. Going by this result, Thirumavalavan has an edge. He may also garner the votes of the minorities.