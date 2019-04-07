Those who waited for DMK’s fall have only fallen: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The DMK cannot be destroyed and those who had waited for its fall have only fallen, party president MK Stalin said on Saturday. Campaigning for VCK general secretary D Ravikumar, who is contesting from Villupuram parliamentary constituency, Stalin said the parliamentary polls was the last opportunity for the people to choose who would rule them at the State and the Centre.

Praising Ravikumar of being one of the finest writers he had known, Stalin said the candidate’s other faces were writer, lawyer and a well-trained orator. “Ravikumar had earlier been the MLA of Kattumannarkoil assembly constituency during DMK period and had rendered several people welfare schemes for the district. He has spoken for the people of Villupuram as an MLA and it is time for him to voice out the problems of people of Tamil Nadu in the parliament,” he said.

Making a jibe at Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president S Ramadoss for his remarks that the DMK would be soon destroyed, Stalin said the DMK was a party, founded and developed with the high spirit of social welfare by legends like Tindivanam Gopal Gounder and A Govindasamy, hailing from Villupuram district. So, nobody can even come close to its legacy. Only those who had thought to destroy the DMK had fallen in the past, Stalin recalled.

Also, he highlighted the social welfare schemes of the DMK, including the highway facilities between Chennai and Villupuram and from Pondicherry to Bengaluru via Gingee. It was during the DMK period that 20 per cent reservation for the backward community was granted, he said, adding that the party [PMK] representing the community is now ungrateful.