Virudhunagar Congress candidate Manickam Tagore’s WhatsApp campaign fetches 20000 suggestions

Tagore's pamphlets carry a separate WhatsApp number(9884588880) to get suggestions from voters to improve the constituency.

Published: 07th April 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pamphlets being circulated by Manickam Tagore's supporters

Pamphlets being circulated by Manickam Tagore's supporters | Express

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Congress candidate in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, B Manickam Tagore's innovative idea of getting suggestions from voters through WhatsApp has fetched 20,000 suggestions. Wherever he goes, his followers distribute pamphlets to the public carrying the message of Congress election manifesto which promises to simplify GST and waiver of loans of farmers. With that, a separate WhatsApp number (9884588880) is given in the pamphlet to get suggestions from voters to improve the constituency. 

Tagore told Express that the previous year he had provided a landline number and got a good response. In tune with the changing trend, a WhatsApp number has been given to receive suggestions. "I will work towards accomplishing the ideas given by people. A separate information technology wing is working for me to receive and compile suggestions".

IT team president M Sanjai Gandhi said a former MLA K Mahendran and he were working on this innovative idea and for the past few days. "We started circulating the pamphlets to the public. So far, we have received 20,000 suggestions.

The suggestions were segregated according to Assembly constituency-wise. A majority of the suggestions received were to improve the quality of schools and people's long pending problems, including water scarcity and unemployment. If Tagore is elected, these suggestions will be helpful for him to take action", he said.

