Will cancel all hydrocarbon projects: Tamil Maanila Congress

THANJAVUR: The Tamil Maanila Congress, which is contesting the Lok Sabha poll in the Thanjavur constituency as part of the AIADMK-led alliance, has promised to urge the Centre to cancel all proposed hydrocarbon exploration projects in the district.

If its candidate wins, the TMC will urge the Union government to empower the Cauvery Water Management Authority to take over the reservoirs to regulate water release and to rename the body as the Cauvery Water Management Board, the party said in its manifesto released on Saturday.

It will demand the Centre not to allow the construction of a new dam on Cauvery at Mekedatu and to lay a railway line between Thanjavur and Ariyalur.