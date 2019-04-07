Home States Tamil Nadu

Will cancel all hydrocarbon projects: Tamil Maanila Congress

It will demand the Centre not to allow the construction of a new dam on Cauvery at Mekedatu and to lay a railway line between Thanjavur and Ariyalur. 

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Tamil Maanila Congress, which is contesting the Lok Sabha poll in the Thanjavur constituency as part of the AIADMK-led alliance, has promised to urge the Centre to cancel all proposed hydrocarbon exploration projects in the district.

If its candidate wins, the TMC will urge the Union government to empower the Cauvery Water Management Authority to take over the reservoirs to regulate water release and to rename the body as the Cauvery Water Management Board, the party said in its manifesto released on Saturday.

