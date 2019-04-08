Home States Tamil Nadu

Five of family die as van collides with bus

Five members of a family died and 15 others sustained injuries when their van collided with a bus near Bodi on Sunday.

Published: 08th April 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THENI: Five members of a family died and 15 others sustained injuries when their van collided with a bus near Bodi on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Vetriarasan (53), Sarasammal (65), Petchiammal (45), Sitrarasan (55) and Leetha (10). The family were heading to Allinagaram after attending a baby shower in Bodi. When the van neared Theerthathotti Murugan temple, it collided with a private bus which was heading to Bodi. The injured were immediately rushed to  Kanavilakku GH.

While Vetriarasan, Sarasammal, Petchiammal and Sitrarasan died on the spot, Leetha breathed her last later at the hospital. Vetriarasan is a former ward councillor in DMK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp