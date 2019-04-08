Five of family die as van collides with bus

By Express News Service

THENI: Five members of a family died and 15 others sustained injuries when their van collided with a bus near Bodi on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Vetriarasan (53), Sarasammal (65), Petchiammal (45), Sitrarasan (55) and Leetha (10). The family were heading to Allinagaram after attending a baby shower in Bodi. When the van neared Theerthathotti Murugan temple, it collided with a private bus which was heading to Bodi. The injured were immediately rushed to Kanavilakku GH.

While Vetriarasan, Sarasammal, Petchiammal and Sitrarasan died on the spot, Leetha breathed her last later at the hospital. Vetriarasan is a former ward councillor in DMK.