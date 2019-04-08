Home States Tamil Nadu

Airtel files complaint after users get SMS accusing DMK of being ‘anti-Hindu’

A few mobile users in Chennai and neighbouring areas were surprised after they received text alerts asking them not to vote for ‘anti-Hindu’ DMK in the upcoming elections.

Published: 08th April 2019

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

“Hindu Mathathai Izhivupaduthi Vaakku Ketkum Thimukavirkku Vakkalikaatheer,” (Don't vote for DMK which degrades Hinduism while seeking votes) read the message which was received in the name of Airtel with alert code ‘Bz-Alerts’. 

IT employee Raj Panneerselvam of Kelambakkam, who received the alert at around 3.30 pm Friday to his IDEA mobile, has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission through its online portal.

“I couldn't believe Airtel sent such an inflammatory message against a political party, which is why I lodged a complaint,” Raj tells Express.

When contacted, Bharti Airtel denied sending any such message from its network and attributed it to “unscrupulous elements”.

On Saturday, the company filed a police complaint at the Mylapore station for alleged misuse of its brand name by unknown elements.

According to industry sources, bulk messages starting with BZ are sent from the BSNL network.

“We suspect the message have been sent by a telemarketing company based in Maharashtra. The company could have been hired by any political party or campaigners to send the texts,” sources said, adding that the texts could have been sent to consumers across mobile networks.   

Despite repeated attempts, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo could not be contacted for comments. But, sources in the poll panel said complaints filed online are being investigated by the media monitoring team. 

“Suitable action will be recommended after a  thorough probe,” an official said. As per TRAI rules, service providers can no longer send bulk texts to users.

Airtel DMK Election Commission

