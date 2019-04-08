Congress only party to decentralise power, says KS Alagiri 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jawaharlal Nehru is the first leader in India who wanted to decentralise powers to States and did a lot for this, says KS Alagiri, TNCC president. He shares various issues in election campaign and alliance during his chat with Express: Excerpts.

Q: What do you realise in your campaign?

During the last two weeks of my campaign across the State, I witnessed an anti-Modi wave among the people. Whether it is a farmer, trader, youth, woman and all quarter have expressed their displeasure against the Modi government and also on Edappadi K Palaniswamy government that is dancing to the tune of Modi. Hence, there is no need to campaign. We have been touring the State to elaborate our election manifesto and nothing else.

Q: What is your poll plank during the campaign?

Unlike Modi, we haven’t made any individual attack. We have explained the ill effects of demonetisation, GST, attack on RBI, CBI, ED, EC and Supreme Court. Voters are well aware of these issues. They recall the days how they had suffered during the demonetisation and they want to give a fitting lesson to the Union government for its failures. Particularly, the youth are angry for their unemployment-related sufferings.

Q: In Sholinghur Assembly constituency, Congress contested in 2016 elections. Now DMK is contesting in the by-poll for the Assembly seat. Has it created any displeasure among the Congress cadre?

No, we have shared the constituencies after discussing the gravity of the situation and the strength and weakness of every party in the alliance and particular constituency. Hence, there is no disappointment and all partners in our alliance are fully satisfied. We are working together to win all the 40 parliamentary seats and 18 Assembly seats.

Q: Your alliance is claiming that you are the well-wisher of minorities. But, in your alliance candidate's list, there is no significant number of minorities. How can you convince them to favour your alliance?

Seats have been given to candidates in our alliance, based on winnability, experience and seniority within the party. Various predominant communities have also been not given a ticket as we have only limited seats. We are considering their (minorities) grievance as our grievance and they (minorities) also know very well about our performance on their grievances. No other party except Congress, DMK and left parties has raised its voice for the betterment of minorities in the country. Our affection towards minorities is equal to mother's affection. Due to political compulsion of the particular parliament constituency in every region, we could not offer enough seats not only to minorities, but also to many predominant communities. But, they know that working for their well being is better than merely offering a seat to contest.

Q: Congress has now assured that school education will be brought in the State list from the Central list. But, Congress is the party which centralised many powers from the State including education and forest. How do you see the change of Congress mindset?

Jawaharlal Nehru is the only leader who carved out States in the country. In order to decentralise powers, he took steps to establish States on linguistic lines as he understood that only a Union government cannot rule the country. Congress could have administered the country like Russia or Germany. If Congress had governed the country like that, the country would have been shattered like how Pakistan got divided into two countries. But, various rights were given to the States following the demands of Chief Ministers like M Karunanidhi and NT Rama Rao. Unlike BJP, Congress is the only party that has decentralised powers to states. Hence, the announcement on education should be welcomed.