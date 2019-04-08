DMK will bring change in state, centre: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During his election campaign at Kolathur on Sunday, DMK president MK Stalin claimed that the AIADMK government would automatically collapse after Rahul Gandhi took charge as Prime Minister.

Campaigning for party candidate Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy for Chennai North in the Lok Sabha elections, he told the crowd that their vote for the DMK could bring about a change in government, both at Centre and in State. “You don’t need to wait for two more years for the state government to collapse. It will automatically come down soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi takes charge as PM because the

AIADMK government is running only with backing of PM Modi,” he said.

Stalin said that going by the prevailing mood among the people in Tamil Nadu, the DMK alliance would win all 40 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the by-elections to the 18 Assembly seats.

Slamming PM Modi who, he said, is ruling like a dictator, Stalin said Modi was PM, not for India but for foreign countries as he was staying in the country only during elections.

When people wanted to scrap NEET, the AIADMK government adopted a resolution in the Assembly in this regard and sent it to the Centre for getting President’s approval. But the BJP-led Central government has all along been silent on the issue. Against this background, the AIADMK has now said in its election manifesto that it will take steps to get NEET scrapped, Stalin said, adding that on the other hand, the ruling partymen were running NEET training centres.

“As long as the DMK was in power, it had stopped the entry of NEET into TN,” he observed, listing the promises given to voters in his party manifesto.