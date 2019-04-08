Girl’s murder case cracked with arrest of cousin: Tamil Nadu Police

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a 20-year-old-college girl was found murdered in Pollachi, the Coimbatore rural police secured her cousin on Sunday. According to a special police team, the 29-year-old suspect was secured at Dindigul on Sunday morning based on the cell phone tower location details received from the Coimbatore rural cyber crime police.

Senior police officials also confirmed that the suspect murdered the girl based on his confession to the Gomangalam police, which was investigating the case. “The suspect had approached the girl’s parents, expressing his interest to marry her five years ago. However, the request was turned down as the girl was minor then. After the refusal, the suspect married another woman and had been living with her near Guruvayur in Kerala. However, he continued to be in touch with the victim,” said a police official.

“When the girl was returning to her hometown on Friday afternoon, the suspect came to Coimbatore in a car. He offered to take her along to Dindigul. During the ride, he picked up a quarrel with the girl over her marriage. The quarrel escalated and ended in the girl’s murder,” the official added.

When the parents of the deceased arrived at Coimbatore, they raised suspicions that the perpetrator was known to the victim. Based on the suspicions, the suspect too was asked to appear for an enquiry. The suspect cooperated with police to not let any doubts occur. However, after the body was found, the police checked his mobile phone activity since Friday through tower locations.

The officials found out that the suspect and the deceased travelled on the same route, leading to a thorough inquiry into the suspect’s role.

Besides, the CCTV footage collected from a petrol outlet near the deceased’s hostel showed a man following her on Friday afternoon. “The victim’s family confirmed that the person in the CCTV had a resemblance to the suspect,” the police said, adding they were awaiting the postmortem report to conclude whether the girl was sexually harassed.